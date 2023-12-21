Gov. Inslee appoints Dean T. Chuang to the Spokane County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, December 21 - Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Dean Tze-Ming Chuang to the Spokane County Superior Court. He will be appointed to fill the new 13th judicial department, effective January 8, 2024.

Currently, Chuang is a partner at the law firm of Crary, Chuang & Domanico, P.S., where he primarily represents clients in personal injury actions, general litigation and criminal misdemeanor and felony crimes. Chuang began as an associate with this firm in 2008 and became a partner in 2011. His prior work experience includes serving as a contract public defender for the City of Kennewick, as well as representing clients in family law, administrative law, and other civil matters.

Chuang has a strong record of giving back to his community, including service on the advisory committee to the Office of Public Defense, providing pro bono legal work in support of the Housing Justice Project for multiple years, and coaching mock trial for local youth. As a former member of the U.S. Army and Washington State Army National Guard, and current member of the U.S. Army Reserve, Chuang served in both Syria and Northern Iraq, and was awarded multiple medals for his meritorious service.

“Dean Chuang is well respected and well prepared to serve the Spokane County community in this role,” said Inslee. “I’m pleased that he will bring his work ethic, courage and skills to the Spokane County Superior Court bench.”

Chuang earned two bachelor’s degrees, one from Whitman College and another from the University of Washington. He earned his law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law.

Photo of Dean T. Chuang.