Mandatory use of ISO/ICH E2B(R3) individual case safety reporting in the EU: hands-on training course using the EudraVigilance system, Online, from 3 June 2024 to 7 June 2024
EudraVigilance is the EU's system for managing and analysing information on adverse reactions to medicines which have been authorised or are being studied in clinical trials in the European Economic Area (EEA) and supports the reporting and analysis of suspected adverse reactions originating from clinical trials and the post-authorisation phase of medicinal products.