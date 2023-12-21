News Releases Posted on Dec 21, 2023 in BREG

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

TY Y. NOHARA

COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 21, 2023

High School Teams to Compete in the 2024 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition

HONOLULU – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Business Registration Division and Insurance Division, and Hawaiʻi Credit Union League (HCUL) announce the top-scoring high school teams for the online portion of the annual Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition.

Teams from Kalani, Maryknoll and Waipahu high schools have earned their spot to compete at the in-person State Competition, which will be on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Campus Center Ballroom. The event will be open to the public.

Students will complete individual assessment tests prior to the State Competition, then they will test their team skills through a “speed smarts” activity and gameshow-style buzzer rounds at the in-person State Competition. The winner of the competition will represent Hawaiʻi at the National LifeSmarts Competition in San Diego, California from April 18 – 21, 2024.

“This is a big year for Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts,” said Securities Commissioner Ty Nohara. “Hawaiʻi currently holds the national championship title as we proudly celebrate 20 years of sponsoring this program in the state. Thank you to all the coaches and students who participated in the online competition, and congratulations to the four teams moving on to the state competition!”

LifeSmarts is a consumer education program designed to teach students in grades 6-12 about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities. The Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts program is locally sponsored by the DCCA’s Business Registration Division and Insurance Division, in partnership with HCUL, and is run by the National Consumers League.

For program information on the next competition season and/or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Coordinator, Theresa Kong Kee, at 808-587-7400 or [email protected]. Stay up to date on the LifeSmarts Hawaiʻi program by visiting www.LifeSmartsHawaii.com and following HISecurities on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

# # #

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 808-586-7582