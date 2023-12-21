Simmi Sandhu steps down as chair of Civil Resolution Tribunal

CANADA, December 21 - Simmi K. Sandhu, chair of the Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT), will step away from the role effective Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Sandhu was appointed chair in June 2022 after a merit-based competition and following seven years as chair of the Property Assessment Appeal Board. Her commitment to administrative law and the attorney general tribunal sector spans more than two decades.

Under Sandhu’s guidance, the CRT made significant strides in promoting accessibility, equity and efficiency within the justice system. Her work focused on serving marginalized clients and prioritizing culturally appropriate justice services for Indigenous people, including the hiring of navigators for Indigenous parties.

Most notably, Sandhu championed the creation of a community advisory council comprised of Indigenous lawyers and educators to review the CRT’s processes, identify barriers and provide recommendations to address those barriers. She also spearheaded the translation of 12 informational videos on the CRT into Cantonese, Mandarin, Punjabi and Tagalog. Finally, Sandhu ensured that the CRT developed accessible, victim-centred and trauma-informed processes under the new Intimate Images Protection Act.

Sandhu will continue her work as president and judge of the United Nations Appeal Tribunal having been appointed by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 2018.

On behalf of the Government of British Columbia, the Office of the Attorney General thanks Simmi Sandhu for her years of service to the Province and for her contributions as chair of the CRT.

Until a merit-based competition can be completed to appoint the next chair, Shelley Lopez, current vice-chair, will be the acting chair of the CRT.

For more information on the Civil Resolution Tribunal, visit: https://civilresolutionbc.ca

