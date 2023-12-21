Man Apprehended After Woman Killed in Northwest Stabbing

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been apprehended for a stabbing that killed a woman in Northwest.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at approximately 2:49 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside of a residence with stab wound injuries. She died at the scene.

The investigation determined that this offense was domestic in nature.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Reyna Garcia-Lopez, of Northwest, DC.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 54-year-old Alberto Valle-Carranza, of Northwest, DC, in Michigan City, Indiana. Valle-Carranza was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Valle-Carranza will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC, where he will face charges.

CCN: 23205461