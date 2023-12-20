Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,270 in the last 365 days.

June 11 Data-Ed Webinar: Key Elements of a Successful Data Governance Program

DATE: June 11, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar At its core, Data Governance (DG) is managing data with guidance. This immediately provokes the question: Would you tolerate any of your assets to be managed without guidance? (In all likelihood, your organization has been […]

The post June 11 Data-Ed Webinar: Key Elements of a Successful Data Governance Program appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

June 11 Data-Ed Webinar: Key Elements of a Successful Data Governance Program

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more