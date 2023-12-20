Submit Release
May 14 Data-Ed Webinar: The Core Concepts of Data Ethics

DATE: May 14, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Ninety percent, or more, of organizational data challenges, are people and process – not technology challenges! Strengthening our focus on non-technology aspects of data governance will be seen as crucial. A conscious effort to spend […]

