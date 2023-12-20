Submit Release
April 9 Data-Ed Webinar: Reference vs Master Data Management

DATE: April 9, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Data tends to pile up and can be rendered unusable or obsolete without careful maintenance processes. Reference and master data management (MDM) has been a popular Data Management approach to effectively gain mastery over not […]

