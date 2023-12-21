TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Shelby County

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting this morning involving deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 8 a.m. a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spotted a car at Crumpler Road and East Shelby Drive linked to a suspect wanted on outstanding criminal warrants in Germantown and Memphis. Additional deputies joined in pursuing the vehicle, attempting twice to stop the vehicle utilizing various methods. In a third attempt to stop the vehicle, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the driver crashed into an occupied vehicle and a utility pole at the intersection of New Allen Road and Victory Ridge Cove. According to reports from the scene, the driver exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon, resulting in three deputies returning fire, fatally wounding the individual. The deceased individual has been identified as Johnathan Bady (DOB: 5/12/92). No deputies were injured in the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.