DNREC Announces Closure of the Records Pond Tidal Pier

The floating tidal dock at Records Pond is closed and will be removed due to damage from recent heavy rains and massive outflow from the dam. /DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today the closure and removal of the Records Pond tidal pier in Laurel. The pier, located on Broad Creek just downstream of the Records Pond spillway, had its floating docks heavily damaged after heavy rains and massive outflow from the dam caused the floating dock to become partially submerged and break away from the pier. The floating dock has been secured and will be removed as soon as water flows have subsided.

More information related to this project is available by contacting the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov ; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

