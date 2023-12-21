Governor’s Office Demands ESA Transparency and Accountability as Superintendent Horne Withholds ESA Report

ESA program has surpassed expected budget estimates following reports of frivolous spending

Phoenix, AZ – Today, OSPB Budget Chief Sarah Brown sent a letter to Superintendent Tom Horne’s office requesting the past-due quarterly ESA report. Despite being due November 30th, Horne’s office has failed to produce the report detailing the program’s enrollment and spending.

The report’s delay comes just two months after news that the number of students receiving school vouchers has exceeded the expected recipients in the bipartisan FY24 budget. Despite being only halfway through the school year, the program has already exceeded expected enrollment by 3,673 students, putting it at an approximately $59.3 million deficit.

“The late report comes after a number of stories showing a concerning lack of accountability and transparency in the ESA program, including parents spending money on ski passes and luxury car driving lessons, and an escalating number of enrollments threatening the State’s budget,” said OSPB Director Sarah Brown. “Despite being only halfway through the school year, the program has exceeded FY 2024 budget estimates by 3,673 students and approximately $59.3 million.

“Even with the escalating costs that threaten to crowd out critical spending from the State budget, your office has spent millions of dollars advertising the program. If the administrative burden of producing this report in a timely manner is too great for your office as constituted, I suggest re-prioritizing your budget to ensure you remain in compliance with Arizona statute.”

