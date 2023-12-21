Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call to be Held on February 22, 2024

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after the market close.



The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results and business outlook on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call: USA Toll Free Number 888-506-0062 International Toll Number 973-528-0011 Access Code 122755

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.



A replay of the call will be available Thursday, February 22, 2024, until Saturday, March 23, 2024, via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through May 3, 2024. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay: USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010 International Toll Number 919-882-2331 Passcode 49625

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.