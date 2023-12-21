A powerful California law is reshaping how you vote. Lawyers are making millions off it

Passed in 2002, the California Voting Rights Act, or CVRA, punishes the use of at-large elections, where everyone in a city votes on the same set of candidates. Many of the state’s 480 cities, 1,000 school boards and 3,300 other local boards have used them for a century and still do. But the law prefers district-based elections like San Francisco’s supervisor system, where neighborhoods pick their representatives.