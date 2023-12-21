DPS News Release – Fugitive Tyler Adams in Custody, Scheduled to be Extradited to Hawai’i

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

KA ʻOIHANA HO‘OPALEKANA LEHULEHU

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 21, 2023

Fugitive Tyler Adams in Custody, Scheduled to be Extradited to Hawai‘i

Federal authorities arrested fugitive Tyler Adams, 51, in Newport Beach, Calif. on Nov. 30, 2023 on a state warrant issued in Hawai‘i after he failed to return to the Laumaka Furlough Center in May 2019.

In September 2020, an O‘ahu Circuit Court judge issued a $50,000 warrant for Adams’ arrest relating to a second-degree escape charge, a Class C felony. Adams was a Laumaka work furlough inmate when he failed to return on May, 21, 2019.

He was serving time at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) for two felony theft convictions at the time.

Adams is scheduled to be extradited to Hawaiʻi from California next week.

###

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety and

Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

[email protected]