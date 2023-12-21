Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,025 in the last 365 days.

DPS News Release – Fugitive Tyler Adams in Custody, Scheduled to be Extradited to Hawai’i

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

KA ʻOIHANA HO‘OPALEKANA LEHULEHU

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 21, 2023

 

 

Fugitive Tyler Adams in Custody, Scheduled to be Extradited to Hawai‘i

 

 

Federal authorities arrested fugitive Tyler Adams, 51, in Newport Beach, Calif. on Nov. 30, 2023 on a state warrant issued in Hawai‘i after he failed to return to the Laumaka Furlough Center in May 2019.

 

In September 2020, an O‘ahu Circuit Court judge issued a $50,000 warrant for Adams’ arrest relating to a second-degree escape charge, a Class C felony. Adams was a Laumaka work furlough inmate when he failed to return on May, 21, 2019.

 

He was serving time at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) for two felony theft convictions at the time.

 

Adams is scheduled to be extradited to Hawaiʻi from California next week.

 

 

###

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety and

Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

[email protected]

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                                                  

You just read:

DPS News Release – Fugitive Tyler Adams in Custody, Scheduled to be Extradited to Hawai’i

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more