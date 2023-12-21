DPS News Release – Fugitive Tyler Adams in Custody, Scheduled to be Extradited to Hawai’i
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 21, 2023
Fugitive Tyler Adams in Custody, Scheduled to be Extradited to Hawai‘i
Federal authorities arrested fugitive Tyler Adams, 51, in Newport Beach, Calif. on Nov. 30, 2023 on a state warrant issued in Hawai‘i after he failed to return to the Laumaka Furlough Center in May 2019.
In September 2020, an O‘ahu Circuit Court judge issued a $50,000 warrant for Adams’ arrest relating to a second-degree escape charge, a Class C felony. Adams was a Laumaka work furlough inmate when he failed to return on May, 21, 2019.
He was serving time at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) for two felony theft convictions at the time.
Adams is scheduled to be extradited to Hawaiʻi from California next week.
