Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,024 in the last 365 days.

Senator Kane and Rep. Sappey Secure Over $900,000 in Grants for Major Water Infrastructure Upgrades in 158th House District.

Chester County, PA December 21, 2023 – Senator John I. Kane and Representative Christina D. Sappey of the 158th House District are thrilled to announce that they have secured over $900,000 in H2O and SWS grants. This money will go towards important upgrades to water treatment and wastewater handling facilities in our district, which will help improve the health and safety of our community.

“This achievement exemplifies our steadfast commitment to the well-being of our constituents and the environment,” said Senator Kane. “Our gratitude extends to those whose diligent efforts helped secure these grants. We are eager to see the enhancements these funds will bring to our communities.”

Representative Sappey further added, “I am grateful for Senator Kane’s support for these grant awardees in our shared districts. Our local municipalities are working hard to meet the challenges of aging infrastructure to our water and wastewater systems. This grant funding will help local authorities make needed repairs and upgrades to water systems, benefitting the residents of these communities.”

The grant beneficiaries in the district comprise:

  • The Borough of Kennett Square -$551,500 from the H2O PA funds towards the construction of a new water treatment facility in East Marlborough Township.
  • Avondale Borough – $400,057 from PA Small Water and Sewer funds. Award will facilitate upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

These significant grants underscore the ongoing efforts by Senator Kane, Representative Sappey, and their teams to secure vital infrastructure improvement funding for the 9th Senatorial District and the 158th House District.

####

You just read:

Senator Kane and Rep. Sappey Secure Over $900,000 in Grants for Major Water Infrastructure Upgrades in 158th House District.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more