Senator Kane and Rep. Sappey Secure Over $900,000 in Grants for Major Water Infrastructure Upgrades in 158th House District.

Chester County, PA – December 21, 2023 – Senator John I. Kane and Representative Christina D. Sappey of the 158th House District are thrilled to announce that they have secured over $900,000 in H2O and SWS grants. This money will go towards important upgrades to water treatment and wastewater handling facilities in our district, which will help improve the health and safety of our community.

“This achievement exemplifies our steadfast commitment to the well-being of our constituents and the environment,” said Senator Kane. “Our gratitude extends to those whose diligent efforts helped secure these grants. We are eager to see the enhancements these funds will bring to our communities.”

Representative Sappey further added, “I am grateful for Senator Kane’s support for these grant awardees in our shared districts. Our local municipalities are working hard to meet the challenges of aging infrastructure to our water and wastewater systems. This grant funding will help local authorities make needed repairs and upgrades to water systems, benefitting the residents of these communities.”

The grant beneficiaries in the district comprise:

The Borough of Kennett Square -$551,500 from the H2O PA funds towards the construction of a new water treatment facility in East Marlborough Township.

Avondale Borough – $400,057 from PA Small Water and Sewer funds. Award will facilitate upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

These significant grants underscore the ongoing efforts by Senator Kane, Representative Sappey, and their teams to secure vital infrastructure improvement funding for the 9th Senatorial District and the 158th House District.

