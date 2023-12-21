Submit Release
DNREC Announces Closure of the Records Pond Tidal Pier


The floating tidal dock at Records Pond is closed and will be removed due to damage from recent heavy rains and massive outflow from the dam. /DNREC photo

 

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today the closure and removal of the Records Pond tidal pier in Laurel. The pier, located on Broad Creek just downstream of the Records Pond spillway, had its floating docks heavily damaged after heavy rains and massive outflow from the dam caused the floating dock to become partially submerged and break away from the pier. The floating dock has been secured and will be removed as soon as water flows have subsided.

More information related to this project is available by contacting the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov ; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

