Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,024 in the last 365 days.

Aug 1 EEDL Webinar: Lost in Translation: Why It Takes More Than Literacy to Make Sense of Data

DATE: August 1, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Anyone who works in data-oriented professions knows that there are frequent misunderstandings between data and business professionals. In some cases, teams even develop a level of discord or animosity. The tension is almost predictable. Business […]

The post Aug 1 EEDL Webinar: Lost in Translation: Why It Takes More Than Literacy to Make Sense of Data appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

Aug 1 EEDL Webinar: Lost in Translation: Why It Takes More Than Literacy to Make Sense of Data

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more