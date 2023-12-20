DATE: August 1, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Anyone who works in data-oriented professions knows that there are frequent misunderstandings between data and business professionals. In some cases, teams even develop a level of discord or animosity. The tension is almost predictable. Business […]

The post Aug 1 EEDL Webinar: Lost in Translation: Why It Takes More Than Literacy to Make Sense of Data appeared first on DATAVERSITY.