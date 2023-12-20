Submit Release
Sep 5 EEDL Webinar: Analytic Translators: How Do They Fit in the Literacy Discussion?

DATE: September 5, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar There will be times when, despite efforts to increase literacy overall, there is a communication gap between those creating analytic output and those consuming it. Analytic translators are professionals who understand both analytic and business […]

