DATE: September 5, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar There will be times when, despite efforts to increase literacy overall, there is a communication gap between those creating analytic output and those consuming it. Analytic translators are professionals who understand both analytic and business […]

The post Sep 5 EEDL Webinar: Analytic Translators: How Do They Fit in the Literacy Discussion? appeared first on DATAVERSITY.