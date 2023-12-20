Submit Release
Jun 6 EEDL Webinar: Why Most Data Initiatives Fail (Hint: It’s Not Literacy, Technology, or Talent)

DATE: June 6, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Four out of five analytic projects fail in business. It’s not a lack of talent or tools, it is the failure to define the desired outcome. Either business professionals assume that data analysts know what […]

