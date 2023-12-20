Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,024 in the last 365 days.

Jul 2 EEDL Webinar: How Literate Is Literate Enough?

DATE: July 2, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Experts differ in their opinions about the levels of literacy required by workers – from basic terminology to advanced analytic skills for everyone. Some feel that different jobs require different levels of literacy, others believe […]

The post Jul 2 EEDL Webinar: How Literate Is Literate Enough? appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

Jul 2 EEDL Webinar: How Literate Is Literate Enough?

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more