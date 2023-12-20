Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,023 in the last 365 days.

Apr 4 EEDL Webinar: Taking Off the Blinders: How Experience Limits Our Perspective on Literacy

DATE: April 4, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar When we learn a new language, the purpose is to be able to communicate with people who speak in ways that are different from us. But it takes both people to learn from each other. […]

The post Apr 4 EEDL Webinar: Taking Off the Blinders: How Experience Limits Our Perspective on Literacy appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

Apr 4 EEDL Webinar: Taking Off the Blinders: How Experience Limits Our Perspective on Literacy

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more