Illinois Payroll Jobs Increase, Unemployment Rate Up in November

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate increased +0.1 percentage point to 4.7 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased +6,800 in November, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and released by IDES. The October revised unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, unchanged from the preliminary October unemployment rate. The October monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from -15,000 to -17,100 jobs. The November unemployment rate and payroll jobs estimate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.

In November, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month job gains included: Manufacturing (+5,400), Educational and Health Services (+3,800), and Other Services (+1,900). The industry sectors with monthly payroll job declines included: Professional and Business Services (-8,000), and Information (-100).

"Today's report continues to reflect positive economic growth and a stable labor market," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES remains committed to providing the necessary resources that connect jobseekers and employers to build on the strength and talent of the statewide workforce. As we head into a new year, we stand ready to assist businesses and workers to take advantage of the new and expanding economic opportunities."

"Payroll jobs continue to increase across Illinois as the year comes to a close, a true testament to the tenacity of the state's world-class workforce," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "By providing a variety of resources and opportunities tailored for employers, employees, and jobseekers alike, DCEO is ensuring workers have the support and training opportunities they need."





The state's unemployment rate was +1.0 percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for November. The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in November, down -0.2 percentage point from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was up +0.1 percentage point from a year ago when it was also 4.6 percent.

Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +54,200 jobs, with gains across most major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases included: Educational and Health Services (+33,200), Government (+28,700), and Leisure and Hospitality (+16,300). Professional and Business Services (-33,800), Information (-5,800) and Manufacturing (-5,500) reported declines in payroll jobs. In November, total nonfarm payrolls were up +0.9 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +1.8 percent in the nation.

The number of unemployed workers was 306,200, up +3.2 percent from the prior month, and up +2.4% over the same month one year ago. The labor force was up +0.2 percent over-the-month and almost unchanged (0.0%) over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

In June 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com (IJL), the state's largest job search engine, which recently showed 55,277 posted resumes with 104,442 available jobs.





Monthly 2018-2022 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division are available here

Monthly 1990-2022 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here . "Other Services" include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant making, civic and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available.

