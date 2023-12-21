Capito, EPW Republicans Release 2023 Report: Countering Biden’s Radical Green Agenda with Rigorous Oversight & Real Solutions

Click here to view the report.



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released a 2023 year in review report of EPW Republicans’ accomplishments and activities titled, “Countering Biden’s Radical Green Agenda with Rigorous Oversight & Real Solutions.”

The report outlines the successful oversight efforts of the EPW Committee in combating the Biden administration’s overreaching and harmful energy and environmental regulations. It also highlights the commonsense, bipartisan efforts championed this year by EPW Republicans to deliver achievable solutions that protect the environment and strengthen American energy.

“This year, President Biden’s number one target for relentless regulation and executive overreach was American energy, mandating an unrealistic climate agenda that proved costly to American families and harmful to nearly every sector of the economy,” Ranking Member Capito said. “In 2023, EPW Republicans set out to expose the negative impacts of these policies, conduct crucial oversight, and importantly, offer logical, bipartisan energy and environmental alternatives that – unlike the proposals of climate activists in the Biden administration – are actually based in reality. President Biden’s radical climate agenda has been rejected time and time again by Democrats and Republicans in Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, and the American public. This report tells that story and shows there is a better way, and I’m proud of the continued work of all our members.”

Access the full report here.



