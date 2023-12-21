FHLBank Topeka Awards More than $17 Million in Affordable Housing Program Grants

Communities Across the District Will Benefit from Grant Funds

TOPEKA, Kansas, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FHLBank Topeka (FHLBank) is proud to announce $17.7 million in affordable housing grants for 2023. The grants through FHLBank’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP), which are made in partnership with member financial institutions, will help fund 22 projects in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The successful applications will give 1,168 very low-, low- and moderate-income households a place to call home.



“We were pleased to join with our members to support the development of affordable housing in every state in our district through FHLBank’s AHP,” said Mark Yardley, president and CEO. “The commitment of FHLBank members and the creativity of community builders across our district is on display with the wide range of projects awarded funding. From tiny homes for vulnerable community members in Paola, Kansas, to a family hotel for unhoused families in Denver, Colorado, this year’s AHP projects will touch many lives.”

Each year, FHLBank allocates 10% of its prior year’s earnings to AHP. Nonprofit groups, for-profit developers, government agencies and public entities apply for the grants for rental and owner-occupied housing projects through an FHLBank member. Past recipients note that AHP funding is an important part of attracting additional funding to a project.



In addition to the $17.7 million in funding provided through FHLBank’s competitive AHP, in 2023 FHLBank has distributed more than $9.6 million through its Homeownership Set-aside program, providing down payment, closing cost and repair assistance to assist more than 1,200 very low-, low-, and moderate-income first-time homebuyers. FHLBank also announced its inaugural Native American Housing Initiatives Grant recipients, which will fund $3 million to support housing and community development in Native American communities. Earlier this year, FHLBank committed to increasing its annual contribution to affordable housing and community development by 50 percent.

FHLBank's housing and community development programs are central to its mission to make a difference by helping members build their communities. The success of the cooperative means more funding is allocated to support members in these community-building initiatives.

See a complete list of the 2023 successful applicants by state followed by a list of alternate projects on the FHLBank website.

