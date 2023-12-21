December 21, 2023

Governor briefed on local response and recovery efforts as flood warning remains active in Skowhegan; Governor asks Maine Department of Economic and Community Development to work with MEMA to evaluate identify any and all State and Federal resources to support communities impacted by storm

Skowhegan, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills visited Skowhegan today to survey damage caused by flooding from the Kennebec River as a result of Monday's wind and rain storm.

Governor Mills and Commissioner Johnson tour flood damage outside the Spinning Mill in Skowhegan

The Governor visited the Spinning Mill, a former yarn mill being redeveloped into a mixed-use retail and housing complex, to view damage from this week's flooding. Developers estimated that this week's storm caused an estimated $3 million in damage. Project developer Zach Pike provided an update to Governor Mills and Economic & Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson on efforts to keep the project moving forward.

While on site, the Governor also met with local and county emergency management officials to receive an update on local response and recovery efforts. The Governor was briefed by Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith, Deputy Emergency Management Agency Director Tammy Barker, and Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam.

"While we are still assessing the damage from this week's storm, it's clear that many people and communities across Maine have difficult days ahead. My Administration will do all we can to support the swiftest possible recovery of our communities," said Governor Janet Mills. "While water levels are receding, flood warnings are still in effect in several places and utilities are still working to restore power to people and businesses. I continue to urge Maine people in heavily impacted areas not to travel if possible, to avoid areas that are flooded or at risk of flooding, and to heed the advice and warnings of local emergency response officials."

"At the direction of the Governor, the Department of Economic and Community Development will work with MEMA and other State agencies to identify any and all State and Federal resources that we can use to support communities who have been impacted by this storm," said Commissioner Heather Johnson. "Supporting Maine people and businesses and critical economic development projects across the State, like the one at Spinning Mill, are critical."

Yesterday, Governor Mills joined State and County Emergency Management officials to survey flooding along the Kennebec River in Augusta, and she received a briefing on ongoing storm response and recovery efforts from MEMA Director Peter Rogers and Commissioner of Transportation Bruce Van Note at MEMA's Emergency Operations Center. Following the briefing, the Governor delivered remarks at a press conference to update Maine people.

On Tuesday, Governor Mills declared a State of Civil Emergency for most Maine counties to mobilize all State of Maine resources to assist and support response and recovery efforts and position the State to seek Federal disaster support in the coming weeks. The 14 counties were selected to target assistance to the areas hardest hit, though the State stands ready to assist all counties in need.