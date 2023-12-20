Submit Release
SB752 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-12-20

WISCONSIN, December 20 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 26. a., 71.05 (6) (a) 26. b., 71.05 (6) (a) 26. c., 71.05 (6) (b) 32. a., 71.05 (6) (b) 32. ae., 71.05 (6) (b) 32. am., 71.07 (10) (a) 1., 71.07 (10) (a) 3., 71.07 (10) (b), 71.07 (10) (c) 2., 71.28 (10) (c) 2., 71.47 (10) (c) 2. and 224.50 (2) (a); and to create 71.05 (6) (b) 32. ap., 71.07 (10) (c) 3., 71.28 (10) (c) 3., 71.47 (10) (c) 3. and 71.98 (11) of the statutes; Relating to: modifying the tax treatment of college savings accounts and the employee college savings account contribution credit. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

