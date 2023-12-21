Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Procoralan, ivabradine, Date of authorisation: 25/10/2005, Revision: 22, Status: Authorised

Angina

Procoralan was compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) and other treatments in five main studies involving over 4,000 adults with long-term stable angina. The main measure of effectiveness was how long patients could exercise on a bicycle or a treadmill, which was measured at the start and the end of each study. Each study lasted three to four months.

Results showed that the medicine was more effective than placebo in one of the studies in 360 patients. It was as effective as atenolol (a beta blocker) in a study of 939 patients and as effective as amlodipine (another medicine used to treat angina) in a study of 1,195 patients. In a fourth study in 889 patients, Procoralan was more effective than placebo, when both were added to atenolol.

However, a fifth study in 728 patients showed that adding Procoralan to amlodipine did not provide an additional benefit.

A sixth study compared Procoralan with placebo in 19,102 patients with coronary artery disease and without clinical heart failure. The main measure of effectiveness was a reduction in the risk of death due to heart problems and non-fatal heart attack.

In this study, a specific subgroup of patients who had symptomatic angina had a small but significant increase in the combined risk of cardiovascular death or non-fatal heart attack with Procoralan compared with placebo (3.4% vs 2.9% yearly incidence rates). However it should be noted that patients in this study were given doses higher than the recommended dose (up to 10 mg twice a day).

Heart failure

Procoralan was compared with placebo in one main study involving over 6,500 patients with long-term moderate to severe heart failure. Results showed that Procoralan was more effective than placebo at preventing death due to disease of the heart or blood vessels or hospitalisation due to worsening heart failure: 24.5% (793 out of 3,241) of patients treated with Procoralan died or were hospitalised due to worsening heart failure, compared with 28.7% (937 out of 3,264) of patients receiving placebo.