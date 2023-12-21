Stark County Clerk of Court Linda Splichal Retiring

Stark County Clerk of Court Linda Splichal will be retiring on December 31, 2023. Linda was recognized on December 19, 2023 by Court Administrator Donna Wunderlich for her 30 years of service with the court system. In addition to her role as the Clerk of Court, Ms. Splichal was also the President of the Clerks of Court Association.

Court Administrator Donna Wunderlich, left, recognizes

Stark County Clerk of Court Linda Splichal, right, for her

30 years of service with the court system.