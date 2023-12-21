Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Welcomes Melissa Chee and David Lederhendler to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC – DECEMBER 21, 2023 – The Board of Directors of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) welcomes Ms. Melissa M. Chee of Markham, Ontario, and Mr. David Lederhendler, of Montréal, Quebec, as Directors to the Board of APF Canada.

Melissa Chee is a Canadian deep tech executive, entrepreneur, and business leader who has created global companies and transformative technologies. Building on a 25-year career scaling global technology multinationals and startups in the telecommunications and semiconductor sectors, most recently, Ms. Chee was the CEO of Markham-based ventureLAB, a leading global founder community for hardware technology and enterprise software companies in Canada. At ventureLAB, she elevated Canada in the global semiconductor industry through initiatives such as ventureLAB’s Hardware Catalyst Initiative, Canada’s first and only hub for semiconductor and hardware tech companies and a founder member of Canada’s Semiconductor Council.

A champion of diversity, inclusion, and the advancement of women and girls in STEM, Ms. Chee is a highly respected thought leader at the strategic intersection of critical technology sectors and the imperative for a more inclusive tech ecosystem. She has served as a Board Director at NGen Canada, Mackenzie Health Innovation Institute, and the Corporate Cabinet of Make-A-Wish Canada. She holds an MBA with Honours from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, and a Bachelor of Computer Engineering from McGill University.

David Lederhendler is Founder and CEO of Montréal-based Yeji Data Lab, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) scalable solutions provider for various industries and sectors, including energy, health, manufacturing, and transportation. Mr. Lederhendler is a Canadian technology executive with more than 15 years of experience in innovation, strategy, and AI product management.

Mr. Lederhendler’s work is focused on industry-specific AI innovation, and he leads a team at Yeji Data Lab comprising experts from leading universities. His collaborative work spans various sectors, including transportation and infrastructure across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. His expertise in the tech landscape and impactful solutions are grounded in his tenure at Bombardier, PwC, and IVADO Labs. He is an alumnus of École Polytechnique, Montreal, and ESSEC Business School, Paris.

“On behalf of the Board of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, I extend our congratulations and a warm welcome to Melissa Chee and David Lederhendler on their appointments as new Directors to our Board,” said The Hon. Pierre Pettigrew, Chair of the Board of APF Canada. “As leaders and innovators in Canada’s global high technology sectors, I look forward to the new energy and insights Melissa and David will bring to our Board at this pivotal time in Canada-Asia relations.”