Attorney General Josh Stein Urges Congress to Pass NCAA Accountability Act of 2023

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today joined a bipartisan coalition of 18 attorneys general to urge Congress to pass the NCAA Accountability Act of 2023. The legislation would ensure that the NCAA is more transparent in its investigations and fairer to student-athletes, coaches, and institutions. The NCAA Accountability Act of 2023 would also authorize the United States Department of Justice to take certain legal action, including fines or removal, against the NCAA or individuals who violate the law.

“I will continue to fight to protect student-athletes, but we need stronger oversight of the NCAA,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I urge Congress to pass the NCAA Accountability Act of 2023 to ensure the NCAA treats student-athletes fairly.”

This bipartisan effort provides a real solution to a meaningful problem in higher education – the NCAA’s unchecked concentration of power – which leaves student-athletes vulnerable to mistreatment, distracts both students and universities from their educational priorities, and results in unequal treatment that can deprive students, coaches, and institutions of a fair process. This Act would mandate a legal framework to constrain the worst potential abuses of the NCAA’s authority.

Attorney General Stein joined a bipartisan group of attorneys general from the following states in sending this letter to Congress: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Utah.

A copy of the letter is available here.

###