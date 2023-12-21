In Global Festivities' Shadow, a Solemn Vow to Children in Crisis

Students from Education Above All's Al Fakhoora program, once gathered in their now-destroyed Gaza library, reflect a lost era of peace. EAA, in partnership with UN agencies, has committed $9M to address the escalating educational and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Education Above All Foundation, in Partnership with UN Agencies, Commits $9 Million to Support the Children of Gaza Amidst Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

Through collaborative efforts and innovative interventions, the EAA Foundation is committed to rebuilding lives and fostering hope in the hearts of those who need it the most.” — Fahad Al Sulaiti

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a poignant contrast to the festive season around the world, the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, in collaboration with UNICEF, UNDP, Save the Children, and UNFPA, has stepped into the breach with a $9 million initiative to bring light to the lives of over 233,000 children and youth in Gaza. This initiative by EAA, under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, is a bold statement of hope amid one of the most heart-wrenching humanitarian crises of our time, where over 8,000 children have tragically lost their lives, turning Gaza into what many have called a 'graveyard for children'.

Fahad Al Sulaiti, CEO of EAA Foundation, passionately stated, “Education Above All Foundation, through its Al Fakhoora programme, remains steadfast in its dedication to providing unwavering support to those affected by the crisis in Gaza. Through collaborative efforts and innovative interventions, the EAA Foundation is committed to rebuilding lives and fostering hope in the hearts of those who need it the most."

This initiative weaves a tapestry of support, combining immediate aid with long-term opportunities:

- A healing touch with mental health and psychosocial support for 51,000 individuals, in partnership with UNICEF, to soothe the scars of war.

- A nourishing gesture, providing hot meals to 150,000 children and families in collaboration with Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red - Crescent, bringing sustenance to the hunger-stricken.

- A caring hand, distributing 15,000 health and menstrual hygiene kits to girls and women, funded by UNFPA, ensuring dignity and health are not casualties of war.

- A bridge to a brighter future, with 100 scholarships for Palestinian youth in Qatar, focusing on medicine and engineering, planting seeds for a future where Gaza can rebuild itself, stronger and more resilient.

Dominic Allen from UNFPA reflected on the partnership: "UNFPA acknowledges the vital role played by Palestinian youth in supporting humanitarian efforts in Palestine. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, working together to address the urgent needs of displaced women and girls in Gaza."

In this collaborative spirit, the initiative not only addresses immediate needs but also focuses on the mental well-being and future resilience of Gaza's youth, a priority echoed by Save the Children.

Maryam Farooqi of Save the Children added, "Children’s mental health in Gaza is being pushed beyond breaking point. Save the Children is delighted to partner with Education Above All to deliver mental health and learning support, sustaining hope for children in Gaza.”

As the world celebrates the New Year, the initiative serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by many and the enduring power of hope and collective action.