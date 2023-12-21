Flash News: OKX Marketplace Launches Round 2 of its 'BTCarnival' Campaign

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 21, 2023.



OKX launched the second round of its ' BTCarnival,' Campaign in cooperation with high-quality BTC NFT projects. Running from December 20 - December 28, this BTCarnival offers up to $100k in rewards and features 461 total prizes up for grabs, including:

• 1 Bitcoin Frogs NFT

• 200 prizes of 659,617,159 sats each

• 150 ONFI prizes (84,113 ONFI each)

• 20 DRAG prizes (5,000 DRAG each)

• 20 EFIL prizes (1 EFIL each)

• 50 foox prizes (3,500 foox each)

• 20 KONG prizes (1 KONG each)

To participate, users must trade on the OKX Ordinals market, hold an amount of BTC in their OKX wallet, and complete certain social following tasks:

• Achieve a trading volume of ≥ 0.0003 BTC on OKX's Ordinals Market over the past 30 days

• OKX Wallet's Ordinals Market is a leading platform for trading and inscribing BRC-20 and BTC NFTs

• Have a balance of ≥ 0.0003 BTC on the OKX Wallet

• Share a link to the BTCarnival campaign on social media

• Complete social media-related tasks - including following OKX Web3 and its partners - on X (formerly Twitter)

As the leading ordinal NFT exchange, OKX Marketplace is committed to boosting adoption of quality Bitcoin-denominated NFT projects. This carnival aims to increase OKX's presence in the nascent ordinal market segment while delivering value to active BTC traders and collectors.

Further information on BTCarnival can be found here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

OKX Wallet is a powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

• OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

• DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

• NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

• Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.