EU Agri-Food Trade Surplus grows by 18% in 12 months

The European Commission has today published its latest monthly agri-food trade report. It shows that the EU agri-food trade surplus reached €6.7 billion in September 2023, marking a 18% increase compared to September 2022. The cumulative trade balance from January to September 2023 reached €51 billion, which is €8.5 billion higher compared to the same period in 2022.

The United Kingdom, the United States, and China retained their positions as the top three destinations for EU agri-food exports between January and September 2023. In terms of imports, reductions in imported products were observed in oilseeds and protein crops as well as vegetable oils, attributed to decreases in both prices and volumes. Import decreases in 2023 were notable from Brazil, Argentina, Australia, China, and Indonesia.