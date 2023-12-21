Commission disburses REPowerEU pre-financing payments to Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Lithuania and Portugal under the Recovery and Resilience Facility

Today, the Commission has disbursed €42.06 million to Austria, €147.09 million to Czechia, €39.3 million to Denmark, €39.6 million to Lithuania, as well as €171.08 million to Portugal, in pre-financing relating to the REPowerEU funds under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

These pre-financing payments will help to kick-start the implementation of the crucial investment and reform measures outlined in each REPowerEU chapter. This will accelerate the delivery on the REPowerEU Plan’s objectives to save energy, produce clean energy and diversify energy supplies, with a view to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Today’s disbursements follow Council’s approval of these country’s revised plans, which include a REPowerEU chapter, and the signature of financial agreements.

Pre-financing payments, paid out in either one or two steps, are equivalent to up to 20% of the additional funds requested to finance each country’s REPowerEU chapter. If the pre-financing is paid out in two steps, the second part is to be paid within 12 months following the disbursement of the first part.

More information on the measures included in the REPowerEU chapters can be found for Austria here, for Czechia here, for Denmark here, for Lithuania here, and for Portugal here. The Council has approved all 23 REPowerEU chapters that have been submitted so far. For more information on REPowerEU and the link with the overall RRF, please consult this Q&A.