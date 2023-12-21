Senator Fontana Announces Over $1.6M for Arts & Culture Recovery Grants

Allegheny County – December 21, 2023 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced $1,647,205 in grants to arts and culture organizations recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the 42nd Senatorial District.
“We are so fortunate to enjoy such a world-class and vibrant local arts and culture scene,” said Senator Fontana. “Ensuring that these organizations continue to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic was the intent behind establishing this grant program. Not only do these organizations bring art and creativity into our communities, but they serve as a powerful economic engine for Western Pennsylvania, bringing in scores of visitors and millions of dollars.”
The COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program was created by the PA General Assembly in July 2022 to provide grants to nonprofit arts and culture organizations, local arts and culture districts, and arts and culture professionals to ensure stability and recovery of the Commonwealth’s arts and culture community.
Grants awarded in the 42nd district include:
- ACH Clear Pathways – $33,449
- Arcade Comedy Theater, Inc. – $17,341
- Artists Image Resource – $11,476
- Associated Artists of Pittsburgh – $12,699
- Attack Theater, Inc. – $33,291
- August Wilson African American Cultural Center – $95,000
- Carnegie Science Center – $95,000
- Chamber Music Pittsburgh – $20,259
- Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh – $95,000
- City of Asylum Pittsburgh – $37,597
- Civic Light Opera Association of Greater Pittsburgh – $95,000
- Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council – $307,636
- Heinz History Center – $95,000
- Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild – $47,183
- Mattress Factory Ltd – $60,497
- National Aviary – $95,000
- New Hazlett Center for the Performing Arts – $31,333
- Pittsburgh Cultural Trust – $95,000
- Pittsburgh International Folk Arts Institute (The Tamburitzans) – $18,917
- Pittsburgh Musical Theater – $40,020
- Pittsburgh Symphony Inc – $95,000
- Pittsburgh Youth Chorus – $17,276
- Prime Stage Theatre – $13,956
- SLB Radio Productions – $25,823
- Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka – $14,111
- The Andy Warhol Museum – $95,000
- The Clemente Museum – $30,751
- The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh – $18,590
The grant awards were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority from funding provided by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. More information about this grant program can be found here.