Senator Fontana Announces Over $1.6M for Arts & Culture Recovery Grants

Allegheny County – December 21, 2023 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced $1,647,205 in grants to arts and culture organizations recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the 42nd Senatorial District.

“We are so fortunate to enjoy such a world-class and vibrant local arts and culture scene,” said Senator Fontana. “Ensuring that these organizations continue to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic was the intent behind establishing this grant program. Not only do these organizations bring art and creativity into our communities, but they serve as a powerful economic engine for Western Pennsylvania, bringing in scores of visitors and millions of dollars.”

The COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program was created by the PA General Assembly in July 2022 to provide grants to nonprofit arts and culture organizations, local arts and culture districts, and arts and culture professionals to ensure stability and recovery of the Commonwealth’s arts and culture community.

Grants awarded in the 42nd district include:

ACH Clear Pathways – $33,449

Arcade Comedy Theater, Inc. – $17,341

Artists Image Resource – $11,476

Associated Artists of Pittsburgh – $12,699

Attack Theater, Inc. – $33,291

August Wilson African American Cultural Center – $95,000

Carnegie Science Center – $95,000

Chamber Music Pittsburgh – $20,259

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh – $95,000

City of Asylum Pittsburgh – $37,597

Civic Light Opera Association of Greater Pittsburgh – $95,000

Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council – $307,636

Heinz History Center – $95,000

Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild – $47,183

Mattress Factory Ltd – $60,497

National Aviary – $95,000

New Hazlett Center for the Performing Arts – $31,333

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust – $95,000

Pittsburgh International Folk Arts Institute (The Tamburitzans) – $18,917

Pittsburgh Musical Theater – $40,020

Pittsburgh Symphony Inc – $95,000

Pittsburgh Youth Chorus – $17,276

Prime Stage Theatre – $13,956

SLB Radio Productions – $25,823

Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka – $14,111

The Andy Warhol Museum – $95,000

The Clemente Museum – $30,751

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh – $18,590

The grant awards were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority from funding provided by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. More information about this grant program can be found here.