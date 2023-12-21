“Catastrophic” Hunger Crisis Declared in Gaza by International Food Security and Nutrition Experts

December 21, 2023

Occupied Palestinian Territories (Gaza & the West Bank) Population: 5.2 million

People in Need: 2.1 million Our Impact People Helped Last Year: 525,314

Our Team: 65 employees

Program Start: 2002

Ability to deliver humanitarian assistance severely limited due to ongoing blockade and bombardment Parts of Gaza are at high risk of famine according to a new report released today, which classified 378,000 people as facing “catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity.” By early February, this number is projected to rise to over half a million. The new report is from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Famine Review Committee, a panel of independent international food security and nutrition experts, including members of the United Nations, government leaders and NGOs, including Action Against Hunger, a global nonprofit leader in the movement to end hunger, which has been operating in Gaza since 2005. According to the report, the risk of famine increases each day that hostilities intensify and restricted humanitarian access persists. Famine is defined as “an extreme deprivation of food,” potentially causing death. Gaza is one of the world’s most densely populated areas, with 2.2 million people, half of whom are children. Food insecurity is so extreme that virtually every household in Gaza lacks enough food to meet daily needs. 80% of families in the north and half in the south go days and nights without eating anything at all.

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Gaza faces the risk of famine due to increased conflict and hostilities.

“The combination of incessant shelling, shortages of food, water, fuel, and the inability of humanitarian agencies to operate in Gaza has caused this desperate situation,” says Chiara Saccardi, Regional Head of Action Against Hunger in the Middle East. “The UN and humanitarian organizations have been warning for weeks about the need to remove barriers to humanitarian aid entering Gaza to avoid this reality. Hunger should never be used as a weapon of war. “Everything we are doing is insufficient to meet the needs of two million people. It is difficult to find flour and rice, and people have to wait hours to have access to latrines and to be able to wash themselves. We are experiencing a level of complexity in this emergency like I have never seen before,” says Noelia Monge, Head of Emergencies for Action Against Hunger, who recently returned from the region. “There are no supplies in the local market, and we can no longer reach areas in the North due to fighting and lack of transportation. It is a desperate situation.” There have only been two famine declarations in this century: parts of South Sudan in 2017 and Somalia in 2011. Parts of Gaza are now in IPC Phase 5 (catastrophic hunger crisis), and the high risk of famine affects northern Gaza and thousands of internally displaced people in the south of the Gaza Strip. In the coming months in Gaza, more than 1.1 million are projected to be in IPC Level 4 (Emergency), comprising 50% of the population. The entire population of the Gaza Strip is projected to be classified as IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or above. Along with a hunger crisis, the conflict has led to the displacement of almost 2 million people—nearly the entire population—and the death of 19,000. One third of all buildings have been destroyed, and 52,000 are injured. Many others are lost and lie buried under the rubble. This extreme degree of hunger is driven by severe conflict and can only be reversed with increased humanitarian access. Despite the dangers, Action Against Hunger is still working in parts of Gaza to distribute water, fresh fruit and vegetables, and diapers for children, as well as providing sanitation services and installing latrines.

Action Against Hunger is working to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to families in Gaza.

“Our organization can continue to operate in Gaza, even if only minimally, because we have been working there for many years and we know the suppliers well,” says Monge. “We have an exhaustive mapping of where we can get supplies and a high mobilization capacity supported by local staff. But if trucks can’t get in and there is no fuel, food and water distribution will become virtually impossible.” Right now, safe humanitarian access to people in need is more critical than ever, but since the short seven-day pause in fighting ended on Dec. 1, the escalation of attacks, particularly in southern Gaza, has forced most humanitarian organizations to reduce their operations to a minimal level, insignificant compared to the needs. When people suffer extreme food shortages, there are severe consequences, including death, severe pain, electrolyte imbalances, apathy, fatigue, physical and psychological deterioration, tissue degradation, and damage to key organs. In addition to the lack of food and water, basic supplies such as diapers, wipes, and soap are also extremely limited. “Mothers are caring for their children with diarrhea, sometimes with blood, no water, no wipes, and no diapers. People are angry, depressed, and desperate because of the situation they live in. They are very afraid,” says Saccardi.

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Nearly 20,000 people have died in Gaza, and others are lost under the rubble.