VADOC’s Centralized Mail Unit Seizes Drugs Mailed to Inmate at Red Onion State Prison

Press Release December 21, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to combat the attempted flow of drugs and other contraband into its facilities.

On Tuesday, December 12, while inspecting mail being sent to an inmate housed at Red Onion State Prison, VADOC’s Centralized Mail Unit discovered 36 strips of Buprenorphine located within the spine of a book.

This year, VADOC’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center, which is a part of the Department’s Special Operations OLU, has stopped more than 100 pieces of mail containing suspected drugs from entering facilities.

“I would like to thank the VADOC’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center employees for preventing this item from getting into our facility,” said Director Chad Dotson. “The Department will continue to work to prevent the entry of drugs and contraband into all facilities, fostering a safe and secure environment for both employees and inmates.”

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigative process continues.