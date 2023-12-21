When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Astor Chocolate Corporation of Lakewood, New Jersey is recalling 1,092 Burnt Caramel Candy Bars, because it may contain undeclared coconut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed through Aldi’s Haines City, Florida Distribution Center, which services select Aldi stores in Florida.

BURNT CARAMEL BARS (UPC #4099100202809) products with Lot 0101614649, Best By Date of 12/11/2024.

The product and Lot Code as printed on the package shown below:

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the coconut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of coconut.

Only this specific lot code is impacted, no other Lot Codes, or any other Astor Chocolate Corporation products, are involved in this action. For more information or assistance, please contact us at 1-732-901-1000 (Monday to Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST and Friday 9:00am to 1:00p.m. EST) or via our website at Premium Chocolate | Astor Chocolate.