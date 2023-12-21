Senator Hughes Celebrates Week of Holiday Giving for 11 Philadelphia Schools

Philadelphia, PA – December 21, 2023 – Senator Vincent Hughes joined leaders and educators at John B. Kelly school on Monday to kick off a week of holiday giving with his Food for the Brain campaign, in partnership with Share Food Program, DoorDash, Read to Succeed Philadelphia, Treehouse Books, West Philadelphia Alliance for Children, and Reading Recycled.

“Our Food for the Brain campaign is a yearlong effort, but during the holiday season it has extra importance and meaning,” said Senator Hughes. “We want to make sure students who depend on school meals do not go hungry while school is closed for the holiday break. We also want to make sure students can continue to read and learn while they’re away from the classroom. We are working to nourish bodies and minds.”

This week, Senator Hughes and Food for the Brain partners are delivering food and books to 11 schools in Philadelphia, including:

Alain Locke

Washington Rhodes

Edward Heston

Guion Bluford

Henry C. Lea

James Rhoads

John Kelly

Morton McMichael

Richard Wright

Robert E. Lamberton

Samuel Gompers

Senator Hughes was joined at the press conference to announce the weeklong giving campaign with partners and supporters including George Matysik, Executive Director at Share Food Program; Dr. Jermaine Dawson, Deputy Superintendent of Academic Services with the Philadelphia School District; Alia Dickerson, Principal at John B. Kelley School; Loree D. Jones Brown, CEO at Philabundance; and Jennifer Leith, Executive Director at West Philadelphia Alliance for Children.

A full video of the press conference and initial giveaway is available online.

