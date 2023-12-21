Contact Center Software Market worth $139.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20%, says Coherent Market Insights

Contact center software helps companies manage customer interactions through multiple communication channels such as voice calls, emails, and live chats. It allows contact centers to optimize performance, engage customers and provide seamless customer support across various departments.

Burlingame, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent analysis by Coherent Market Insights, the global contact center software market size was valued at US$ 38.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 139.3 billion by 2030. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 20% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2030.



The Contact Center Software market is being driven by two main factors. Firstly, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is propelling the growth of the market. Cloud-based contact center software offers flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, which are highly attractive to businesses. It eliminates the need for heavy investments in on-premise infrastructure and allows businesses to pay for only the services they use. Additionally, cloud-based solutions provide seamless integration with other customer relationship management (CRM) systems, enabling organizations to provide enhanced customer experiences.

Secondly, the growing demand for omnichannel customer engagement is driving the adoption of contact center software. With the increasing use of multiple communication channels such as voice, chat, email, and social media, contact centers require software that can efficiently manage and integrate these channels. Contact center software offers features such as automatic call distribution, interactive voice response, and real-time analytics that enable businesses to deliver personalized and consistent customer experiences across different channels.

Market Trends:

Firstly, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies in contact center software is gaining traction. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are increasingly being used to automate routine customer interactions and provide quick and accurate responses. These technologies not only enhance customer service but also improve operational efficiency by reducing the workload on human customer service representatives.

Secondly, there is a growing emphasis on data analytics and sentiment analysis in contact center software. Real-time analytics tools help businesses gain valuable insights into customer behavior, preferences, and sentiments. By analyzing these data, contact centers can identify trends, optimize resources, and make informed decisions to enhance customer satisfaction.

Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Contact Center Solutions

The market for contact center software is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising demand for cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based contact center software offers several benefits such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. With the increasing adoption of cloud technology by businesses across various industries, the demand for cloud-based contact center software is expected to surge.

Cloud-based deployment dominates the market, as it allows businesses to streamline their operations and improve customer experience. This segment is projected to hold a dominant position in the forecast period. The dominance of cloud-based deployment can be attributed to its numerous advantages, including easy accessibility, automatic software updates, and remote workforce management.

Growing Focus on Customer Experience and Omnichannel Support

Another market opportunity lies in the growing focus on customer experience and omnichannel support. Businesses are increasingly realizing the importance of providing exceptional customer service to gain a competitive edge. Contact center software plays a crucial role in achieving this goal by enabling organizations to offer seamless customer experiences across multiple channels.

The dominance of the IT & Telecom segment in the end-use category highlights the significance of omnichannel support and customer experience in this industry. As customers expect personalized and consistent experiences across different touchpoints, businesses need robust contact center software to manage interactions efficiently.

Recent Developments:

In May 2020, ALE International partnered with contact center and customer service provider Akio to provide an integrated cloud-based solution for multi-channel customer relationship management. Through this partnership, the former company aims to offer a hybrid his-cloud his architecture that allows the OmniPCX Enterprise Communication Server to connect to his Akio's cloud-based services. The old company will be able to offer multi-channel services to its customers through cloud-based services.

On March 09, 2023, Five9, a cloud contact center software service provider, collaborated with Qualtrics, an experience management company, to enhance the use of their contact center management and analytics services in synergy.

Market Takeaways:

Contact Center Software Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the rising demand for cloud-based solutions and the growing focus on customer experience and omnichannel support.

On the basis of the solution, the Interactive Voice Responses (IVR) segment is expected to hold a dominant position due to its ability to automate customer interactions and provide self-service options. IVR solutions offer businesses the opportunity to reduce costs while improving customer satisfaction.

In terms of services, the Integration & Deployment segment dominates the market. This segment provides businesses with the necessary support and expertise in implementing and integrating contact center software into their existing systems.

Cloud-based deployment is expected to continue its dominance in the market. This is due to its advantages such as flexible scalability, reduced IT infrastructure costs, and improved accessibility.

Large enterprises hold a dominant market share in terms of enterprise size. These organizations have the resources to invest in advanced contact center software and aim to deliver exceptional customer experiences. However, small and medium enterprises are also expected to contribute significantly to market growth as they recognize the importance of efficient customer service.

In terms of end-use, the IT & Telecom sector is expected to be the dominating segment, as the industry relies heavily on efficient and seamless customer interactions.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of major key players, technological advancements, and a strong focus on enhancing customer experiences in the region.

Key players operating in the contact center software market include 8X8, Inc., ALE International, Altivon, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ameyo, Amtelco, Aspect Software, Avaya Inc., Avoxi, Cisco Systems, Inc., Salesforce Inc., and Oracle. These key players play a crucial role in driving market growth through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships. Their strong presence in the market ensures healthy competition and pushes the boundaries of contact center software capabilities.

Read complete market research report,"Contact Center Software Market, By Solution, By Service, By Deployment, By End Use, By Application, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Contact Center Software Market, By Solution: Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) Call Recording Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) Customer Collaboration Dialer Interactive Voice Responses (IVR) Reporting & Analytics Workforce Optimization Others

Global Contact Center Software Market, By Services Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance Training & Consulting Managed Services

Global Contact Center Software Market, By Deployment Cloud-based On-premise

Global Contact Center Software Market, By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Contact Center Software Market, By End use BFSI Consumer Goods & Retail Government Healthcare IT & Telecom Travel & Hospitality Others

Global Contact Center Software Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



