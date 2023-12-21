Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,053 in the last 365 days.

Youth and Veteran Waterfowl Hunt Event Scheduled for Feb. 3

Applications to participate being taken through Jan. 7

Photo of geese flying in formation

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in partnership with the Maryland Sportsmen’s Foundation, is offering a special hunting opportunity for all military veterans and youth hunters aged 11-16.  

Participants will be able to hunt select properties in three regions of the state under the guidance of an experienced waterfowl hunter.  This special event coincides with the statewide youth, veteran and military waterfowl hunting day on Feb. 3, 2024, and is part of DNR’s efforts to increase recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters in Maryland. 

“The department is proud to offer this special event for our veterans and young hunters,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “We believe opportunities like this encourage more individuals to participate, both as hunters and mentors. Hunters of all experience levels are encouraged to apply.”  

Applications are currently being accepted with a closing date of January 7, 2024. Following a random lottery drawing, selected applicants will be notified by January 17, 2024. No experience is necessary and a current hunting license is not required to apply. If selected, a license and all applicable stamps must be obtained. 

More information and the application form is available on the DNR website. Individuals with land access who are interested to host an event, and any experienced hunters interested in mentoring, may contact Chris Markin at christopher.markin@maryland.gov.

You just read:

Youth and Veteran Waterfowl Hunt Event Scheduled for Feb. 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more