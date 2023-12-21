Marker Therapeutics Announces Participation in Biotech Showcase and the 19th Annual Non-Dilutive Funding Summit During “J.P. Morgan Week 2024”

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, announced today that the Company’s management team will participate in Biotech Showcase and present at the 19th Annual Non-Dilutive Funding Summit. Both events will be held in-person and are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2024.



Details of the events are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase Date: January 8-10, 2024 Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/





Event: The 19thAnnual Non-Dilutive Funding Summit Date: January 10, 2024 Location: Marines’ Memorial Club & Hotel, San Francisco Website: https://freemindgroup.com/19th-annual-non-dilutive-funding-summit/



Marker was awarded 2023 FreeMind Elite honoree, a group of FreeMind Group clients that are selected annually and honored for their achievements in pursuing non-dilutive funding. To date, Marker has secured more than $17 million in non-dilutive funding from various grant agencies, including FDA, NIH and Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). As part of the award announcement, Dr. Juan Vera, President and CEO of Marker Therapeutics, will give a presentation at the 19th Annual Non-Dilutive Funding Summit.

During J.P. Morgan week, members of the Marker management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors, showcasing the Company’s business and clinical development, recent achievements, and anticipated milestones.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The T cell therapy technology developed by Marker is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e., tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient’s immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer the T cells, Marker believes that its product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning Marker’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research, development and regulatory activities and expectations relating to our non-engineered multi-tumor antigen specific T cell therapies; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; and the timing, conduct and success of our clinical trials of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in Marker’s most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at WWW.SEC.GOV. Marker assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

(862) 213-1398

dboateng@tiberend.com

Media

Casey McDonald

(646) 577-8520

cmcdonald@tiberend.com