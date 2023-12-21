Missouri State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors revokes six licenses linked to Foster Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, LLC

Jefferson City, Mo – The State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors has revoked six licenses linked to Foster Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, LLC, due to violations of Chapter 333, RSMo, and provisions of the Board's rules.

The license to operate as a funeral establishment for Foster Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, LLC was revoked at the Chapel’s three locations in Carrollton, Norborne, and Waverly, Missouri. In addition, the Chapel’s preneed seller license and preneed provider license were both revoked. Anna Marie Foster’s funeral director license was also revoked by the state board.

The revocation means Foster Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, LLC can no longer operate as a licensed funeral establishment and can no longer sell or service preneed funeral contracts. Anna Marie Foster is no longer licensed as a funeral director and may no longer perform the functions that require a funeral director’s license.

Foster Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, LLC is required to transfer all active preneed contracts to another licensed seller and transfer the funds held either in trust or in joint accounts to that licensed seller in accordance with Board rule 20 CSR 2120-3.030(3). Any consumer who may have a preneed contract through Foster Family Funeral Chapel should contact the business directly to resolve.

The State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors is a part of the Division of Professional Registration, a division of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI). The State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors regulates funeral establishments, preneed sellers and providers, preneed agents/funeral directors, and those individuals engaged in the practice of embalming and funeral directing in Missouri. In addition to issuance of individual licenses for embalmers, funeral directors and preneed agents, the Board also licenses funeral establishments, preneed sellers, and preneed providers. The Board sets policy regarding the practice of embalming and funeral directing, funeral establishments and the sale and service of preneed contracts, investigates complaints concerning the profession and takes disciplinary action against individuals, funeral establishments, and preneed sellers and providers, when appropriate. More information about the Board and public enforcement actions are available on the website at pr.mo.gov/embalmers.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.