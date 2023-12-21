American Training Center Graduation & Apprenticeship Recognition Ceremony Celebrates Impactful Achievements

Governor's Proclamation presented by Dept. of Labor Representative David Spector Apprenticeship Graduates with (back row) Lorenzo McFadden, VP American Training Center, Louis Bezich , Sr VP Cooper, Laura Missan, AVP Virtua, Brittney Krowicki, Director, Cooper , Tracy Weiker, Consultant, Virtua, Kimberly Rommen, President, American Training Center Keynote Speaker Camden County Commissioner Jonathan L. Young

The graduation ceremony, held during National Apprenticeship Week 2023, featured representatives from various sectors emphasizing workforce development.

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Training Center is thrilled to announce its Graduation & Apprenticeship Recognition Ceremony, which took place on November 16, 2023, at 6:00 PM.

This prestigious event took place at the KROC Center in Camden, NJ, and commemorated the remarkable achievements of our graduates and apprentices who have displayed unwavering dedication and perseverance on their educational journeys.

This year, the ceremony is particularly significant as it celebrates the accomplishments of 80 out of almost 200 graduates who actively participated in our program. These individuals have demonstrated outstanding commitment and have successfully completed their programs, marking a pivotal moment in their career journeys.

The event was an inspiring occasion, featuring distinguished guests who have played crucial roles in supporting our mission. The guests lineup included:

• Nicole Field, Apprenticeship Training Representative with the United States Department of Labor, Employment Training Administration, Office of Apprenticeship, who delivered an insightful address.

• Jonathan L. Young, Camden County Commissioner, Commissioner, Council Representative with the Eastern Atlantic State Regional Council of Carpenters (EAS), who served as the keynote speaker and delivered an inspiring message.

• Lauren Llewellyn, Sr Case Manager at the Center for Family Services.

• Cydnee Phoenix, Director of Workforce Development at the Center for Family Services.

• Danielle Yeager, Program Coordinator at the Center for Family Services.

• Denise Brunker, Assessment Coordinator at Congreso de Latino Unidos.

• Kaitlyn Antenucci, Ambulatory Operations Manager at Cooper University Health Care.

• Louis Bezich, Sr VP & Chief Administrative Officer at Cooper University Health Care, who addressed the audience with valuable remarks.

• Brittney Krowicki, Director of Ambulatory Operations at Cooper University Health Care.

• David Spector, Government Representative at the NJ Department of Labor, who delivered a proclamation on behalf of the NJ Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development to President Kimberly Rommen and Vice President Lorenzo McFadden

• Michael Blatt, State Director at the US Department of Labor-OA (Office of Apprenticeship).

• Laura Missan, AVP Talent Acquisition at Virtua Health.

• Tracy Weiker, Talent Acquisition Consultant at Virtua Health.

• Anita Wemple, CEO, Community Planning and Advocacy Council.

• Michelle Codington, Executive Director, The Thrive Network.

These distinguished guests provided invaluable insights and inspiration to our graduates and apprentices, underscoring the importance of apprenticeships and workforce development in our community. The presence of key figures from various sectors reinforces our commitment to empowering individuals and creating a positive impact

In addition to the outstanding achievements of our graduates and apprentices, the American Training Center is proud to announce that it is responsible for nurturing and training 1/3 of the Certified Medical Assistant apprentices in New Jersey. This significant accomplishment highlights the center's pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare professionals in the region.

The ceremony, coinciding with National Apprenticeship Week 2023, served as a testament to the dedication of all involved in the success of our graduates and apprentices. It featured presentations, speeches, and recognition segments that celebrated their achievements and hard work.

For press inquiries or further information about the event, please contact: Lorenzo McFadden, Lorenzo@amtrainingcenter.com, (856) 417-6882

About American Training Center: American Training Center is an accredited training provider committed to providing individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the healthcare industry. Through apprenticeships and educational programs, ATC empowers students to pursue fulfilling careers while making a positive impact on the community. Visit AmTrainingCenter.com for more information.