AdCare Hospital Designated as a Blue Distinction® Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Hospital, a leading provider of services for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders, has been recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as a Blue Distinction® Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery. This designation is awarded to facilities that have demonstrated a commitment to delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.



"We believe that every patient deserves access to quality substance use treatment services and a place they can trust in their time of need,” said Andrea Dayotas, interim Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to be one of those places in our community. This designation is not just a symbol of our staff's unwavering dedication and perseverance, but also a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of care to our patients. As the opioid crisis continues to ravage our communities, the need for exceptional treatment services has become more pressing.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 188 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, which highlights the seriousness of the opioid epidemic and how critical it is for patients to receive comprehensive, meaningful care.

The Blue Distinction Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery program requires designated facilities to deliver coordinated multidisciplinary care to patients and provide timely access to quality medical and psychosocial care in all phases of treatment. Designated facilities must also offer medication-assisted treatment (MAT) – the evidence-based recommended treatment for opioid addiction that includes a medication component and behavioral therapy.

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care. Research shows that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.

For additional program information and a current listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.

About AdCare Hospital

AdCare Hospital is located in Worcester, MA. AdCare Hospital treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 401-200-4885.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality.