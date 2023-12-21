Award-Winning Professor from University of Florida, One of Top 5 State Universities in the USA, Meets with EMU Faculty of Architecture Students

Within the scope of “Design and Build” workshop organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture, Research Center for Interdisciplinary Studies in the Built Environment (ISBE), renowned architect and academician Prof. Dr. Charlie Hailey from the University of Florida met with EMU students.

Receiving numerous awards including the “Teacher scholar/Scientist of the Year” and being the author of six important books on multidisciplinary approaches for built environment, Prof. Dr. Hailey is the first Fulbright Specialist visiting Cyprus after a 15-year break.

Total of 31 students from EMU Faculty of Architecture, Architecture and Interior Architecture Departments attended the 8-day long workshop. The workshop was leaded by EMU Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ceren Boğaç, carried out by Prof. Dr. Charlie Hailey and organized by Research Center for Interdisciplinary Studies in the Built Environment (ISBE) operating under EMU Faculty of Architecture. Experiential learning and structuralist approach method was applied in the said workshop.

Within the scope of the project, Prof. Dr. Charlie Hailey designed an ‘outdoor learning module’ for ecological literacy together with the EMU Faculty of Architecture students. The designed module that was be built with students was granted to Yeniboğaziçi Primary School as part of faculty’s social responsibility mission.

A public presentation about the project took place on Friday, 15 December, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at EMU Faculty of Architecture. EMU Faculty of Architecture’s Dean Prof. Dr. Resmiye Alpar Atun, representatives of the Embassy of the United States of America, students and over 100 members of the society attended the event.

“The Students Bravely Tackled All the Challenges”

Delivering the opening speech of the presentation, EMU Faculty of Architecture, Chair of ISBE Center Prof. Dr. Kokan Grchev stated that EMU Faculty of Architecture students, under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Hailey, demonstrated not only their passion for craftsmanship but also their ability to turn their dreams into tangible, enchanting structures. Expressing that the students’ designs were not just projects on paper, Prof. Dr. Grchev stated that they represented innovation and artistic skills. Pointing out that the students of the Eastern Mediterranean University Faculty of Architecture tackled all challenges from conceptualization to meticulous planning and active participatory construction with unwavering determination, Prof. Dr. Grchev emphasized that the workshop blended the students’ talents with real-world scenarios, preparing them for the challenges of the architectural profession. Prof. Dr. Grchev mentioned that with this project, they not only witnessed the realization of a design but also observed collaboration and harmonious teamwork, where different personalities came together to create a larger entity than the sum of its parts. Indicating that the students had the opportunity to see the practical aspects of architecture, including functionality, sustainability, and the impact of their designs on the community they served, Prof. Dr. Grchev highlighted the inspiring importance of young minds recognizing the role of responsible architecture in shaping a better future.

“The Butterfly Effect of the Project Might Inspire the Future Generations”

During her speech, ISBE Administrative Board member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ceren Boğaç talked about a memory related to chaos theory told to her by Prof. Dr. Hailey while they were having a conversation on the first years of the architecture school. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boğaç conveyed that this anecdote led her to contemplate chaos theory and reflect on the journey they embarked on together. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boğaç said: “I believe we all feel like a caterpillar at the beginning stages of our training. As we continue to receive training, knowledge, skills and unique experiences we get from each project and course help us create our cocoon. When we complete our training and we come out of our cocoon, we get the potential to create a butterfly effect with each project we design. Just like the flutter of a butterfly’s wings can initiate a chain reaction, a designer’s creative contributions, no matter how small initially, can lead to significant and transformative changes in the world. Small actions can have far-reaching effects... ” Adding more, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boğaç expressed her belief that the project is to create an awareness on the topic ecological design among the primary school students. Stating that the butterfly effect of the project has the potential to influence the future generations and inspire others in unexpected ways, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boğaç thanked everyone who contributed to the project.

“The Design to Benefit Public Comes Into Prominence”

Following the speeches, the event continued with Prof. Dr. Charlie Hailey’s presentation. Noting that he has given training in numerous places all around the world but has not encountered cultural student diversity anywhere like at EMU, Prof. Dr. Hailey emphasized the importance of said diversity. In his presentation, Prof. Dr. Hailey conveyed that the work they have undertaken with the faculty members and students of the EMU Faculty of Architecture is fundamentally rooted in experiential learning. Moreover, he highlighted that this educational method actively involves students in the processes of creation and thinking, bridging the gap between theory and practice, similar to what architects and interior designers do in design studios. Expressing that reflective production is combination of two approaches, Prof. Dr. Hailey noted that one approach involves Donald Schon’s concept that designers engage in a process of reflection during production and the second is rooted in John Dewey’s pragmatist philosophy, which integrates thinking and doing. Stating that the design to benefit public came into prominence during the process, Prof. Dr. Hailey noted that this is an approach which is open to participation through sustainable, socially responsible, and ecological principles and that it unites the university with the community and encourages solidarity.

Delivering the closing speech of the event, the Dean of EMU Faculty of Architecture Prof. Dr. Resmiye Alpar Atun thanked everyone who has either contributed in the realization of the workshop or participated in the creative, participation-oriented and inspiring production process. Prof. Dr. Alpar Atun noted that the collaborations are to continue with the participation of Prof. Dr. Hailey and his students in the Faculty of Architecture Design Week to be held in May.

A Visit to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç

Prof. Dr. Hailey paid a courtesy visit to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç. EMU Faculty of Architecture Dean Prof. Dr. Resmiye Alpar Atun, Chair of EMU Faculty of Architecture ISBE Center Prof. Dr. Kokan Grchev and Administrative Board member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ceren Boğaç were also present during the meeting. Prof. Dr. Kılıç thanked EMU Faculty of Architecture and Prof. Dr. Hailey for their studies that benefit the public. At the end of the visit, Prof. Dr. Kılıç presented a traditional Cypriot Lefkara work panel to Prof. Dr. Hailey.