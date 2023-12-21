Surpassing Goals, Huawei Extends 100,000 Digital Talent Development Initiatives to Realize Indonesia's Digital Vision 2045





Jakarta (ANTARA) - Embodying the ethos of collaboration encapsulated by the "I Do Collaborate" commitment pillar, Huawei recently hosted the annual Indonesia Digital Talent Day 2023 at Tarumanagara University in Jakarta. This collaborative effort with the Presidential Staff Office and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology signifies the culmination of a comprehensive series of initiatives within the digital talent

ecosystem under the umbrella of the Huawei ASEAN Academy.





Beyond the aim of enhancing competencies, this program carries a broader mission: advocating for the application of green technology principles within the ICT sector and promoting digital inclusivity, encapsulated in the Women in Tech program. The overarching goal is to ensure that the benefits of technological advancement are equally accessible across all strata of society.





Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko conveyed his appreciation to Huawei for steadfastly upholding its commitment to support the government's earnest efforts in addressing the digital HR gap in Indonesia. “Huawei's contribution as the government's technology partner is significant to the development of digital talent in Indonesia. Collaboration between the government and Huawei will equip the young generation in shaping the future of Indonesia,” he said.





Acknowledging the positive support from stakeholders and policies, Mr. Long, CEO of Huawei Indonesia, affirmed that the company's contribution to the development of qualified Indonesian digital talents, spanning over 23 years since its inception in Indonesia, remains an enduring agenda.





"Along with all university and business partners, we have achieved a noteworthy milestone in nurturing digital talent in Indonesia. To date, approximately 102,000 digital talents have benefited from Huawei's initiatives. Again, we affirm that the 'I Do' Commitment will persist uninterrupted, and that Huawei stands ready to sustain it in alignment with supporting the Digital Indonesia Vision 2045," he declared.





Speaking on the issue of inclusivity, Bintang Puspayoga, the Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection of the Republic of Indonesia, underscored the significance of women acquiring digital knowledge. This, she emphasized, would empower women further and enhance their ability to contribute to the progress of Indonesia. “The highest appreciation to KSP and Huawei for creating a platform to appreciate the best talents in the Huawei ICT Competition 2023. The passion and dedication of the youth to develop advanced and inclusive technological expertise will support Indonesia to perform brilliantly on the world stage in 2045,” she expressed.





Acting Director General of Higher Education, Research, and Technology at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, Prof. Ir. Nizam M.Sc., DIC., Ph. D., emphasized the need for millions of young digital talents in Indonesia. These talents will be a source of technological innovation to support the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045.





Nizam also hopes that Huawei will also develop the research and development ecosystem in the field of digital technology. “We would like to express our gratitude to Huawei for their contribution as a technology partner in developing digital talents for Indonesia's young generation. This will enable them to become creators and innovators, rather than simply being users,” he said.





In addition, Tarumanagara University Rector Prof. Dr. Ir. Agustinus Purna Irawan, M.T., M.M., I.P.U., ASEAN Eng. explained that digital transformation has required industry players to involve information and communication technology (ICT) solutions in every business activity. Therefore, the world of education must be supported to keep pace with the development of a very fast-moving and dynamic digital world. "Skills and insights in the field of ICT are important assets that students must have in order to be part of the citizens 5.0 in the digital era. However, there is an equally crucial role of stakeholders to encourage career opportunity and development that will eventually bridge the gap between quality talent availability and industry needs. We put our utmost appreciation to Huawei, that Huawei's commitment extends beyond cultivating future ICT talents, but also focusing on long-term technology career development, emphasizing the importance of translating educational achievements into industry engagement," he said.





Huawei ICT Job Fair 2023





The Indonesia Digital Talent Day 2023 introduces a groundbreaking development in the nation's digital ecosystem by hosting the Huawei ICT Job Fair 2023. This ICT job fair involves the participation of 14 companies, including Huawei, Huawei partners, and other technology firms, offering approximately 50 kinds of job opportunities in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).





The Huawei ICT Job Fair 2023 aims to address workforce absorption issues in the ICT sector, bridge the gap between educational institutions and industry needs, and provide job seekers with insights into the skill requirements essential in the ICT professional landscape.









Winners of Huawei ICT Competition 2023





A total of 32 university representatives participated in the Huawei ICT Competition 2023, competing in four categories: 18 teams in the Network Track, 22 teams in the Cloud Track, 10 teams in the Computing Track, and 6 teams in the Innovation Track. Throughout the Huawei ICT Competition 2023, 1,074 students underwent training and certification. The winners from each category will proceed to the regional ICT Competition in February 2024, with the opportunity to advance to the global competition scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, in May 2024. The following is the list of winners from the Huawei ICT Competition announced during the Indonesia Digital Talent Day 2023:



