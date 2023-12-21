VOSKER: A Year of Innovation, Recognition, and Unprecedented Growth in 2023

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOSKER, a leading provider of cutting-edge cellular-connected security & surveillance solutions, reflects on a transformative year marked by unparalleled achievements, innovative product launches, and remarkable industry recognition.



Notably, VOSKER made significant upgrades to its VOSKER app, enhancing user experience and expanding functionality. The updated app reflects VOSKER's dedication to providing a seamless and intuitive interface for users to manage and monitor their surveillance systems with ease.

VOSKER's exceptional growth trajectory has not gone unnoticed, earning the company a coveted spot in the Fast 50tm Enterprise Industry Leaders list. This prestigious recognition identifies VOSKER as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, a testament to its sustained success and commitment to excellence. VOSKER achieved a remarkable 382% growth from 2019 to 2022, further solidifying its authority in the industry.

VOSKER not only surpassed its own record by transmitting an unprecedented 33 million photos in a single day, an achievement unmatched by competitors, but also achieved a record app rating with the launch of the VOSKER app. Since the introduction of this feature, the response to the mobile app has been nothing short of remarkable. As of today, we are proud to share some impressive stats:

On the iOS App Store: an outstanding 4.6-star rating based on 337 ratings.

On the Android Play Store: a robust 4.1-star rating based on 214 ratings.

The three co-founders, Yan Gagnon, Jimmy Angers and Danny Angers expressed their gratitude for the collective efforts of the entire team, stating; "2023 has been an incredible year for VOSKER. Our innovative products, industry recognition, and record-breaking achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We remain committed to advancing the field of security & surveillance and providing our customers with the most advanced, reliable, and secure solutions."

Looking ahead, VOSKER remains focused on its mission to deliver cutting-edge security & surveillance solutions that empower individuals and organizations to protect what matters most. With a foundation built on innovation, excellence, and a commitment to customer success, VOSKER is poised for continued growth and success in the ever-evolving landscape of security technology.

