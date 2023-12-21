Jiangsu-Hong Kong-Macau Conference on Biomass Energy and Materials held at UM

MACAU, December 21 - The University of Macau (UM) and Nanjing Forestry University jointly held the Third Jiangsu-Hong Kong-Macau Conference on Biomass Energy and Materials. The conference brought together experts and scholars from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao to present their latest research findings and contribute their wisdom to the innovation and development of sustainable energy and biomass materials.

Zhou Wanhuan, associate dean of UM’s Faculty of Science and Technology (FST), said that biomass is a safe, environmentally friendly, and renewable energy source, and is the only renewable and harmless carbon resource. The utilisation of biomass energy and materials is an important pathway to achieving the ‘dual carbon’ goal. As a result, biomass has attracted considerable attention from governments and environmental scientists around the world, and has become a popular research area in the field of energy. She added that as one of the organisers of the conference, UM hopes to take the lead in strengthening cooperation, technological exchange, and talent cultivation among scientists in the field, while promoting the application of biomass energy and materials in China, with a view to playing a role in future energy supply to address global climate change.

The conference focused on the development, processing, and application of biomass energy, biomass policies and their implementation, sustainable energy and circular economy, as well as how to improve the utilisation of biomass energy in China to ensure national energy supply. Experts and scholars shared their latest achievements and cutting-edge technologies in their respective research fields. In addition to speeches and presentations by experts, the conference also included discussion sessions and visits to UM’s laboratories to promote innovation and the development of related technologies.

Those attending the conference also included Huang Shengbiao, deputy head of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Chu Iek Man, senior manager of the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund; Miao Zimei, vice president of Nanjing Forestry University; Wang Chunming, director of UM’s Research Services and Knowledge Transfer Office; and Hao Tianwei, assistant professor in FST.