EU raises serious concerns about narrowing space for independent journalism in Azerbaijan

The European External Action Service (EEAS) today issued a statement on the recent arbitrary detentions of journalists Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Vagifqizi, Mahammad Kekalov, Aziz Orujov, Rufat Muradli, Nargiz Absalamova, Teymur Kerimov, Ibrahim Humbatov, and Hafiz Babaly.

The statement says these detentions “raise serious concerns about the narrowing space for independent journalism and limitations to freedom of expression in Azerbaijan, which run contrary to its international commitments”.

The European Union also regrets the arrest of human rights activist Ilhamiz Guliyev and political opposition leader Tofiq Yagublu, and the decision to extend the pre-trial detention of distinguished scholar and activist Gubad Ibadoghlu and of civil society activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev.

The European Union calls on Azerbaijan to release those imprisoned for exercising their fundamental rights and to ensure “free and unhindered” space for independent journalism and freedom of expression.

The statement also says the EU remains committed to continue the dialogue and cooperation on human rights with Azerbaijan.

Find out more

Press release